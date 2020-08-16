Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after buying an additional 1,663,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $20,244,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth $8,490,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 813,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

