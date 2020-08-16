North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $231.97

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.97 and traded as low as $226.70. North American Income Trust shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 99,761 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Charles Park bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £24,970 ($32,644.79).

About North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT)

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

