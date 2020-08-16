Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $206.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

