Noku Price Tops $0.0410 on Major Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Noku has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $974,900.61 and approximately $687.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00162400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.49 or 0.01861608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00194998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00126497 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,783,274 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

