NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NMI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NMI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.92.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 37.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.