New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Issues Earnings Results

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.44 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.