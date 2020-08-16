New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.96

New Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and traded as low as $24.81. New Bancorp shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

About New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB)

New Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for New Buffalo Savings Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

