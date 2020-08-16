Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $136,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $482.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,837 shares of company stock valued at $116,008,434. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

