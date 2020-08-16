NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $36.08 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $461.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.15 and a 200-day moving average of $377.61. NetEase has a twelve month low of $243.90 and a twelve month high of $503.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.25.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

