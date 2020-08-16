NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBTB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NBTB opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.64.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at $434,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $949,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,648,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,518,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,600,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,538,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 186.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 228,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

