Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigator from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NVGS stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Navigator has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Navigator had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

