Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $3.27 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

