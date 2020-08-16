Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Natural Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 104.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 107.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

