Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Natural Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 104.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NRP stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $129.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 107.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

