National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.54 and a beta of 1.99. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Vision will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,698,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after buying an additional 954,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,054,000 after buying an additional 324,977 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 27.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after buying an additional 649,650 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.