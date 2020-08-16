National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NATI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,545,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 28.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,417,000 after buying an additional 76,224 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,643,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,343,000 after buying an additional 40,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after acquiring an additional 183,688 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

