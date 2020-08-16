Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after buying an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,703,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,026 shares of company stock worth $1,457,472 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.09.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

