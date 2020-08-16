NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.77

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.23. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 57,161 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 714.34% and a negative return on equity of 269.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoVibronix Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

