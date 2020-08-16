Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $15.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nabors Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Nabors Industries from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($26.40) by $11.95. The firm had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -90.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $1,037,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $448,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

