Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 80.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.