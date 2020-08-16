Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Position Increased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 526.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 597.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2,877.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 307,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,416,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.73. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

