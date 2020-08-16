Morgan Stanley Boosts GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target to $5.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get GreenSky alerts:

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. GreenSky’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.