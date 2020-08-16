Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.07. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $281.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $296.66. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

