Monkey Project (MONK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $123,931.39 and $71.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,950,340 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.