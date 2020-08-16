MINDOL Reaches Market Capitalization of $213.23 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00010628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $213.23 million and $138,480.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00795350 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00086429 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004405 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,115,524 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

