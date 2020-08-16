Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $48.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $3,478,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

