Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd (ASX:MAM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd (ASX:MAM) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. Microequities Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of A$0.25 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of A$0.60 ($0.43).
Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile
