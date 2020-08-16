Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd (ASX:MAM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd (ASX:MAM) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. Microequities Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of A$0.25 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of A$0.60 ($0.43).

Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited operates as a microcap and small cap fund manager in Australia. The company also manages investment funds. It serves high net worth investors. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

