Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Micro Focus International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,652,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

