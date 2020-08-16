Metronome 1-Day Volume Reaches $555,526.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00008981 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $51.55 and $20.33. Metronome has a market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $555,526.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00162676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.01864454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00126580 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,255,732 coins and its circulating supply is 10,779,058 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

