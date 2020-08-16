Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Update

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,462,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 87,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 62.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 68.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 734,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Merus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $12.87 on Friday. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $385.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

