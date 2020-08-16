Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is ($0.57). Mercadolibre posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,156.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of -275.34 and a beta of 1.72. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,270.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,044.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $770.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

