MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $1,528,574.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $201.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $203.51.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

