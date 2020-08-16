Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $566.33 million, a P/E ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

