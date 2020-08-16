Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Matador Resources stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 1,216,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,109.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,069,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after buying an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 8,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 948,700 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

