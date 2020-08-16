Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

