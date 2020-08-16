Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on September 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by 33.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.3%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

NYSE:MAIN opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.