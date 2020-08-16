Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.58 million, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

