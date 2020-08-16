Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MGTA opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.72. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 58.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

