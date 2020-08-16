Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDGL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.