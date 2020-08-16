LUNA (LUNA) Price Up 0.3% This Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, GOPAX, KuCoin and Bitrue. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUNA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00162400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.49 or 0.01861608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00194998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00126497 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bittrex, GDAC, Bitrue, KuCoin, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.