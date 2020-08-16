Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 3,832.31%.

LUMO opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMO. ValuEngine raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

