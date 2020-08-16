LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 43,187 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $54.85 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Cfra cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

