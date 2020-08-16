LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

LMPX opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

