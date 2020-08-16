LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rowe upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $51.00 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,005,185.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,848.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,586. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.