Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LQDA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.