Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.30 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Linx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Linx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Linx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Linx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Linx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.93.

NASDAQ LINX opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Linx has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Linx during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

