Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 201.8 days.

Lifull stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Lifull has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $527.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifull had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifull will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifull from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

About Lifull

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation Website; and Mitula, a site which offers information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

