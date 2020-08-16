Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifull from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS NXCLF opened at $3.93 on Friday. Lifull has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $527.29 million and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifull had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifull will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lifull

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation Website; and Mitula, a site which offers information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

