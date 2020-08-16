Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of LSI opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Life Storage by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

