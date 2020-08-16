Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KOPN. ValuEngine upgraded Kopin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

KOPN stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $149.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.85. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kopin by 491.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 149.4% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 85.4% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

